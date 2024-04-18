Ceasefire necessary for implementation of UN humanitarian resolution on Gaza — UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, April 18. /TASS/. UN Security Council humanitarian resolution on the Gaza Strip cannot be implemented without a ceasefire regime, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"The Council has adopted two humanitarian resolutions, but, in the absence of a sustainable ceasefire, they remained only on paper, just as we warned," he said during a Security Council meeting.

"The Israeli forces carry out strikes at humanitarian forces, block their access, slow down the cargo clearance. Meanwhile, Western states only criticize them if Western citizens die in result," he added, underscoring that "the disastrous situation of the humanitarian workers on the ground" cannot be changed without a full-fledged ceasefire regime.