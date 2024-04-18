Putin may hold meeting of Council on Interethnic Relations on April 24 — Council’s member

UFA, April 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin may hold a meeting of the Council on Interethnic Relations next Wednesday, April 24, Gennady Semigin, a member of the Council’s presidium and head of the State Duma’s committee on nationalities, told a news conference in Ufa.

"The President on Wednesday will probably hold a meeting of the Council on Interethnic Relations. We will work on strengthening nationalities’ relations. On Wednesday, we will discuss this at a meeting of the presidential Council," he said.

The previous meeting of the Presidential Council on Interethnic Relations was held in May 2023.