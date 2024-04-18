Senior Russian diplomat discusses BRICS cooperation, arms control with Egyptian ambassador

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Egyptian Ambassador to Moscow Nazih el Nagari have discussed BRICS cooperation and the issue of arms control, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The conversation mainly focused on issues of BRICS cooperation in light of Russia’s chairmanship in the integration in 2024," the statement reads.

The parties also discussed the issue of arms control and "some other aspects of the relevant international agenda," the ministry added.

Russia assumed the one-year rotating chairmanship of BRICS on January 1, 2024. On Moscow’s watch, BRICS will carry out over 200 events covering a wide range of issues. The key event of Russia’s chairmanship will be the BRICS summit in October 2024 in Kazan, Tatarstan, in Russia’s Volga region. Egypt jointed the integration this year.