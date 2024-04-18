West militarizes South Caucasus, buries hope for region’s peaceful future — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The Western countries are in fact burying the chances for the South Caucasus’ peaceful development as they expand their presence in the region and continue its militarization, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.

"The West is pushing ahead with the militarization of the South Caucasus, turning it into another arena of geopolitical rivalry and ignoring the interests of local residents. In fact, it buries the hope for achieving a peaceful development of the region in the near future," Zakharova said while commenting on Canada's joining the EU mission in Armenia.

She emphasized that the result of efforts by external actors as represented by NATO in the South Caucasus would inevitably lower the degree of trust in the region and escalate armed confrontation.

"It is obvious that forces on the other side of the Atlantic want not only to expand their ability to control the situation on the ground, but also to keep an eye on their European allies," Zakharova added.