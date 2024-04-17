Cabinet mulls steps in connection with sanctions on Russian metals — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The government is discussing various options for action in connection with US and UK sanctions on the import of Russian copper, aluminum and nickel, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked if there are plans to support the domestic non-ferrous metallurgy industry in connection with US and UK sanctions, he replied: "The industry representatives are in close contact with the government. Of course, this is a systemically important industry. Of course, the government is discussing different options for action in this situation."

On April 12, the UK and US extended sanctions against Russia in trade of metals, banning the London Metal Exchange and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange from replenishing their warehouses with aluminum, copper and nickel using supplies from Russia. In a joint statement, London and Washington noted that the new restrictions do not apply to the existing reserves of Russian metals in the warehouses of both exchanges and they are still allowed to carry out trading operations with them. However, both sites will no longer be able to purchase Russian copper, aluminum and nickel.

Last December, the UK completely banned the import of copper, aluminum and nickel coming from Russia. In the United States, a similar ban is starting to take effect now, but does not apply to metals mined before April 13, 2024.