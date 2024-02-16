Russian embassy protests to Austrian MFA over President der Bellen’s words about Navalny

VIENNA, February 16. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Vienna has protested to the Austrian Foreign Ministry following President Alexander Van der Bellen’s remarks that the Russian leadership is to blame for the death of Alexey Navalny, the embassy told TASS.

"In regard to the insulting statements made by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen against Russia and the Russian leadership, the embassy has lodged a strong protest with the Austrian Foreign Ministry. In particular, the note verbale points out that such outrageous rhetoric is inadmissible," the embassy said.

Earlier, in a post on his X page the Austrian president pinned the blame for Navalny’s death on the Russian leader.

On February 16, the Federal Penitentiary Service’s department for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District broke the news of Alexey Navalny’s death in the penal colony where he was serving time. According to the department, Navalny felt unwell after a walk and passed out. Medical workers immediately rushed to help the convict. Resuscitation efforts on Navalny lasted more than half an hour.