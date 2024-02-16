Putin praises domestic companies for investing back in themselves

CHELYABINSK, February 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised domestic companies for investing in their own development.

"They (Russian companies - TASS) are not greedy. These enterprises are investing back in themselves," he said at a meeting with plant workers in the Stankomash industrial park.

Putin reiterated that domestic companies have been helped by the sanctions imposed by the collective West.

"Those our companies that faced certain problems and restrictions due to the [Western] sanctions and so on, they have received a market for their products within their own country, which has been freed from a significant number of Western brands - of course, they are interested in smooth operation of all components, including personnel," the head of state said.