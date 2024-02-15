Russian forces extend hand of surrender to trapped Ukrainian troops near Donetsk

DONETSK, February 15. /TASS/. Russian storm troopers have given Ukrainian soldiers caught in a firestorm near Donetsk the chance to lay down their arms, adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Igor Kimakovsky told TASS.

"Our assault team near Donetsk saw what was going on and, wishing to save the lives of Ukrainian mobilized soldiers thrown to slaughter, offered the troops caught in a hailstorm of fire to lay down their arms," he said.

Kimakovsky added that the Ukrainian side had earlier deployed a brigade of new recruits near Donetsk.