Anti-neocolonialism forum to bring together over 50 countries — top security official

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Delegates from more than 50 countries will attend a forum against neocolonialism titled "For Freedom of Nations" in Moscow, United Russia party chairman Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting with members of the forum's organizing committee.

The forum will be held in Moscow on February 15 and 16.

"The International Organizing Committee, which we all represent here, has been working for almost a year, preparing the For Freedom of Nations forum. During this time, the circle of our supporters has increased, delegates from more than 50 countries will be present at the outset of the forum, and we are very happy about this, especially since many of those present know firsthand what modern practices of enslavement and neo-colonialism are all about," Medvedev said.

Representatives of leading political forces from Africa, Asia, the CIS, the Middle East, Latin America and Europe have arrived to participate in the forum. About 400 delegates will attend the forum events. They will discuss issues of countering interference in the sovereign affairs of states, countering destructive neo-colonial practices, independence in political, financial and economic, information and other spheres.