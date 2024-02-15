High-profile Russian, US officials do communicate sporadically over the phone — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Senior Russian and US officials sporadically communicate over the phone, including on Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"Sporadic phone calls do take place. High-ranking [Russian and US] officials exchange opinions. Our side communicates all necessary signals to the US administration," the senior Russian diplomat said, commenting on a Reuters report about a recent telephone conversation between Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov and White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

According to Ryabkov, Ukraine has been discussed during these contacts.

"Our message is clear and obvious, it is that escalation, something that the United States has been focused on, is very dangerous. We have been making this message clear to them through all available channels and we will continue to do so," he added.