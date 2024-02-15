Kremlin urges not to spread rumors about special military op duration

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged not to take his words about the duration of the special military operation, which has become a de facto war against the West, out of context.

"One should look at the full text. Your respected media give a lot of fakes, taking words out of context," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the fact that in a number of publications his yesterday's statement on the duration of the special military operation was presented as a statement on its alleged prolongation.

He pointed out that the previous day he had been asked about the results of the special military operation for almost two years of its implementation. "To which I replied that the military operation continues, and it started as an operation against Ukraine with certain goals, but in fact it continues as a war with the collective West and NATO. It may last longer than it should, but that cannot change the meaning and the final result of this operation. It will achieve its goals. This is what was said," the spokesman emphasized, pointing out that some media outlets may have "messed up" with the interpretation and therefore it is important to focus on the full statement.