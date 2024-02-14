Current generation of Germans should not be held responsible for Hitler — Putin

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin considers it unfair to hold modern Germans fully responsible for the actions of Nazi Germany.

"I do not believe that today's generations of Germans should bear full political responsibility for everything that Nazi Germany did," Putin said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin in comments on German media saying that the grandfather of Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was a Nazi.

"You cannot shift responsibility for what Hitler and his henchmen did - and not only in Germany, but in other parts of the world, Europe and so on - onto today's generation. I think that would be unfair," the president went on to say, calling it an "unfair position" to label the entire German nation.

According to him, "it is necessary to judge by the realities of today, to look at who is actually doing what and what policy is being pursued.".