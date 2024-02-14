Russia ready to work with any US leader, but would prefer Biden — Putin

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russia is ready to work with any president of the United States, elected by the American people, but would rather prefer Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

In an interview to Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, published on the Kremlin’s official Telegram channel, the president was asked who would be preferable for Russia as a president of the United States, Joe Biden or Donald Trump. "Biden," Putin replied briefly.

"He is more experienced and more predictable. He is an ‘old school’ politician," the Russian leader said. "But we will work with any US leader, elected by the people of America.".