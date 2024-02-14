Russia remains concerned by Ukraine’s NATO membership prospects — Putin

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russia remains concerned by the prospect of NATO expansion, including to the territory of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, reiterating the alliance’s promise not to move eastward.

"Of course, we were concerned and we are still concerned by the possibility of Ukraine being dragged into NATO, because it would be a threat to our security," Putin said in an interview to journalist Pavel Zarubin.

The video of the interview was posted on the Kremlin’s official channel.

"We were constantly deceived about NATO’s non-expansion to the east," Putin said. "[There have been] five expansions, [which is] total deceit.".