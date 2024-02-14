Two blasts heard in Energodar following strikes by Ukrainian drones — politician

MELITOPOL, February 14. /TASS/. Two explosions occurred after two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian armed forces delivered a strike on the city of Energodar in the Zaporozhye Region, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together With Russia movement, said.

"Two blasts were heard in the city. <…> According to preliminary data, Ukrainian militants delivered a strike on a peaceful city with two kamikaze drones," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Rogov added that the building of the city administration was damaged as a result. No one was injured in the attack. In turn, Energodar Mayor Eduard Senovoz said that Ukrainian troops continued to attack the city with drones.