Up to thousand international observers to oversee Russian presidential election — MFA

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Somewhere between 500 and 1,000 international observers are expected to oversee the Russian presidential election, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

"We are expecting them. Of course, we do not have a precise number yet, but there should be from 500 to 1,000 international observers from Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe," she said. "The Central Election Commission (CEC) will accredit them, so they will be able to come to any Russian settlement and watch the election process," Zakharova added.

The Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, designated March 17, 2024 as the date of Russia’s presidential election. The Central Election Commission then decided that the voting will take place over three days on March 15-17, making this the first three-day presidential election in Russian history.