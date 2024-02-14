Vladimir Putin congratulates Serbian President Vucic on Statehood Day

BELGRADE, February 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic on Serbia's Statehood Day, the Serbian President posted on Instagram (prohibited in Russia, owned by Meta corporation, which has been designated as extremist in Russia).

"Ambassador [of Russia to Serbia Alexander] Botsan-Kharchenko handed me a congratulatory message from President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Statehood Day," Vucic said. "I thanked him for the congratulations and especially noted the exceptional symbolism of Candlemas as a holiday where our history and statehood, the spirit of freedom and love for the Motherland and the highest values for which we have fought for centuries meet," the head of state concluded.

"Relations between our countries are based on centuries-old traditions of friendship, cultural and spiritual closeness. I am convinced that we will continue to comprehensively strengthen the Russian-Serbian strategic partnership and develop constructive cooperation in various fields. This undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of our fraternal peoples. I sincerely wish you good health and success, and happiness and prosperity to all citizens of Serbia," the press service of the Serbian President quotes the text of the message.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vucic received a Russian diplomat at the presidential palace. Also on February 14, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic will receive Russian Ambassador Botsan-Kharchenko.

Statehood Day is celebrated in Serbia on February 15 and 16, with the two days being national holidays. The Serbian Orthodox Church plays a significant role in the festivities, since the state holiday coincides with the church holiday Candlemas. On February 15, 1804, the future Prince George Petrovic Karageorge started the first Serbian uprising (1804-1813), which heralded in the beginning of the Serbs’ struggle for independence from the Ottoman Empire. On February 15, 1835, the country's first constitution was adopted.