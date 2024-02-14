Russia in continuous contact with Vatican on assisting children in special op zone — envoy

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Moscow maintains continuous close contact with the Vatican on matters pertaining to the welfare of children living in the special military operation zone, Russian Ambassador to the Vatican Ivan Soltanovsky said in an interview with TASS.

"Work on humanitarian issues continues without any pause. As I mentioned above, Russian Presidential Commissioner [for Children's Rights] Maria Lvova-Belova and Cardinal Matteo Zuppi are working together on [ways to assist] children evacuated from the special military operation zone. The information that is transmitted through the Vatican about Ukrainian minors whose relatives in Ukraine are trying to locate is being reviewed in detail," the diplomat said.

He stressed that, "the exchange of information about prisoners of war is no less important." "If the Vatican wants to expand the range of issues [to be addressed by] humanitarian cooperation, then we are open to discussion," the ambassador concluded.