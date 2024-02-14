No options in sight for agreement on Ukraine due to West’s position, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The West is unwilling to take Moscow’s interests into account so there are currently no options in sight for an agreement on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the State Duma (lower house of parliament).

"Those who declared a war on us don’t have any significant proposals, and since they are unwilling to take our interests and the situation on the ground into account, there is little chance that an agreement will be reached at the negotiating table. There are no such options in sight," the top diplomat pointed out.

However, Lavrov emphasized that Russia was open to resolving the situation around Ukraine by political and diplomatic means. "The [Russian] president stressed in his interview with Tucker Carlson that we remained open to resolving the issue through political and diplomatic means, particularly by taking into account our legitimate interests and the reality that emerged over the past years, leading to the current situation," the Russian foreign minister said.