Kiev fires about 90 shells at Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region over past day

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired about 90 shells at populated areas in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region and attacked it with over 10 drones in the past day, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"In the Valuisky urban district, the enemy attacked the village of Soloti with three Strizh unmanned aerial vehicles, with two of them downed by air defenses. A woman was hurt in the attack: she suffered fragmentation wounds of her upper limbs and her face and penetrating eye wounds and is now in the Belgorod regional clinical hospital where doctors are rendering her necessary medical assistance," the governor said.

Also, a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down by Russian air defenses over the village of Tulyanka, he added.

In the Belgorodsky district, the Ukrainian military fired 32 mortar rounds against the village of Zhuravlyovka and 10 artillery shells against the village of Nekhoteyevka. A Ukrainian air attack repulsed by Russian air defense systems left two private homes and a car damaged in the village of Razumnoye. Also, a car was damaged in the village of Blizhnyaya Igumenka, he said.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the Ukrainian army fired seven artillery shells at the outskirts of the village of Vyazovoye and damaged an electric power line, the governor said.

"Power supply has been restored by now. The enemy also attacked the outskirts of the village with a kamikaze drone, with no damage or casualties reported. The area between the village of Repyakhovka and the village of Prilesye came under artillery fire, with four shells hitting the area," Gladkov said.

In the Graivoronsky urban district, the outskirts of the village of Mokraya Orlovka was shelled, with 14 shells hitting the area. In the village of Novostroyevka-Vtoraya, the Ukrainian military attacked the area with two kamikaze drones, with one of them ramming into an infrastructural site. In the Rakityansky district close to the Bobravsky rural settlement, air defense systems shot down three aircraft-type drones, the governor said.

"In the Shebekino urban district, the Ukrainian military fired four mortar rounds against the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, three mortar rounds against the village of Sereda and three mortar rounds against the Shebekino automobile checkpoint. Also, the enemy attacked the village of Sereda with an FPV drone. There is neither damage nor casualties in any of the district’s communities," Gladkov added.