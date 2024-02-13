Putin’s State of the Nation Address to be announced in due time — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The Kremlin will announce the date of President Vladimir Putin’s State of the Nation Address when the time is right, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

When asked by TASS whether Putin’s address was in the works, the Kremlin spokesman said, "Indeed, the president’s address to the Federal Assembly is being prepared."

"We will announce the date in due time. Accreditation for the mass media will also begin in due time," he added.

Leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) Gennady Zyuganov said earlier that the president is expected to deliver his annual address in late February.

Putin’s previous address came on February 21, 2023.