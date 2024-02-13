Russian air defense forces down Ukrainian drone over borderline Bryansk region

BRYANSK, February 13. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces destroyed a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone over the Starodub municipal district in the borderline region of Bryansk, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on his Telegram channel.

"An attempt by Ukrainian terrorists to carry out an attack with the use of an unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted as a drone was downed over the Starodub municipal district by air defense forces of the Russian Defense Ministry. There were no casualties or damage," the official said.

Emergency response teams are working at the scene, Bogomaz added.