Europe witnesses crackdown on undesirable dissident media — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The European authorities declare as "propaganda tools" any dissident media that try to draw an objective picture, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, while commenting on the meeting of the foreign ministers of France, Germany and Poland devoted to the fight against what they see as propaganda.

Peskov pointed out that in Europe any media outlets and sources "that deviate from the mainstream trend and try to cover events from different angles are immediately labeled as propaganda tools."

"This is a general tendency," he emphasized.

Such an approach, Peskov pointed out "runs counter to the ideals of free press and once again demonstrates the readiness of the authorities [in Europe] to persecute the media they do not like."

Speaking about the theme of the meeting with his counterparts from Germany and Poland, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne pointed to what he described as the vulnerability of the European information space on the eve of the European Parliament elections and the Olympic Games in Paris. He mentioned a trilateral decision to create a joint mechanism to respond to threats allegedly coming from Russia.

The French agency for countering foreign influence (Viginum) said that it had identified information from Russian sources on 193 websites in the French Internet space.