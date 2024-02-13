Russia to legally prosecute anyone who encroaches on its property — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia will protect its property and legally prosecute anyone who tries to encroach on it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on the situation with Russian assets frozen by the EU.

"They are trying to raise the issue of expropriation of our assets, our property. This is an encroachment on private property; this is an illegal action. We will legally pursue all those who are involved in such decisions, in decision-making and their implementation. Russia will defend its interests," he stressed.

The Kremlin official was commenting on the EU Council resolution, which will provide a legal basis for using profits from Russia’s frozen assets to help Ukraine. Peskov noted that "there was no innovation" in this resolution. In fact, this document is "an explanation regarding previous decisions," he said.