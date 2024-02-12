West turns blind eye to Kiev's undermining of Minsk agreements — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, February 12. /TASS/. Western countries haven’t had the guts to call Kiev out for sabotaging the Minsk agreements, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"The Kiev regime got away with it, since neither of our Western colleagues has found the courage to admit Kiev’s sabotage of the Minsk agreements," he said at a United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine.

"But both they and you, those who are present in this room, kept on repeating it like some kind of mantra, absolutely ungrounded allegations that Russia was dodging the implementation of the Minsk agreements, although Russia was bearing no obligations under the Package of Measures and all attempts to shift the responsibility onto Russia and present it as a party to the conflict were absolutely void," he added.