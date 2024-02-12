CAR president to meet with Medvedev, no contacts with Putin due yet — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The President of the Central African Republic (CAR) Faustin-Archange Touadera will meet with the Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, leader of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow, while talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin are not scheduled within the framework of the visit for now, the Central African Republic's ambassador to Russia, Leon Dodonu, has told TASS.

"He will come to the United Russia party’s forum, where he will meet with Medvedev. There are no other meetings with any other major politicians on his schedule. I have not seen any other information," the ambassador pointed out. He specified that a meeting with Putin had not been included in Touadera's schedule for the time being.

The CAR’s president will stay in the Russian capital on February 14 to 16.

The founding event of the forum of supporters for the fight against modern practices of neocolonialism For Freedom of Nations! will be held in Moscow on February 15-17. As Medvedev said earlier, the leadership of political parties - partners of United Russia - representatives of ASEAN countries, guests from Africa, Latin America and the Middle East were expected to attend.