Air defenses intercept 17 Ukrainian drones over DPR cities

DONETSK, February 12. /TASS/. Russian Air Defense Forces intercepted 17 Ukrainian drones over Donetsk, Gorlovka and Makeyevka over the weekend, the defense headquarters of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) reported.

"According to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) office in the DPR, 17 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and suppressed over Donetsk, Makeyevka and Gorlovka over the weekend. Of those, there were four reconnaissance drones of the Flying Wing type, and 13 first person view (FPV) attack drones carrying improvised explosive devices," the headquarters' Telegram channel wrote.

It is also reported that the attack drones were targeting electric substations in Makeyevka and Gorlovka. All of them were destroyed in the places of suppression.