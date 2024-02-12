Fate of Ukrainian embassy buildings to be determined based on Russian interests — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russia will act as it sees fit with regard to what to do with the Ukrainian embassy buildings after the termination of their lease agreement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, the Moscow City Property Department decided to terminate the lease agreements for the land plots that the Ukrainian embassy sits on.

"This has more to do with foreign policy activities, and the foreign ministry is the coordinating agency in this case. It was the agency that coordinated the work of all authorities, even municipal authorities, in the area of foreign policy," Peskov said in response to a question whether the decision was coordinated with the Kremlin. "From here on, all decisions will be made in accordance with our interests," he added.