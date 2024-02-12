No meeting with leader of Central African Republic on Putin’s agenda yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. A meeting with the leader of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadera, is not on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s agenda yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The [Russian] president has a very busy schedule. No such meeting [with the president of the Central African Republic] is on his agenda yet," Peskov said.

The Russian presidential spokesman recounted that Putin’s "quite recent" meeting with his counterpart from the Central African Republic took place at the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg in July 2023.

On Sunday, Touadera flew off for Moscow, the Russian embassy to the Central African Republic announced earlier. The Central African Republic leader will be in Moscow to attend a forum of supporters of the fight against neocolonialism. An official close to the forum organizers told TASS that Touadera plans to meet with Dmitry Medvedev, the leader of the ruling United Russia party and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council.