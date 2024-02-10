Resolving ‘hot’ international issues without Russia impossible — envoy

UNITED NATIONS, February 10. /TASS/. It is impossible to resolve pressing international issues without Russia’s participation and this is obvious to everyone, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said in an interview with TASS.

"We are asked to continue to play an active mediating role in resolving all ‘hot’ international issues. It is obvious to everyone that they cannot be settled without Russia. So we keep telling the truth, propose fair solutions using the opportunities provided by the UN venue," he said.

Meanwhile, Western representatives at such meetings "time and again reiterate the same," the diplomat asserted. "They really have nothing to say, including to the population of their own countries. Since all attempts to suppress and conquer Russia, deliver a strategic defeat, have hit a dead end," he explained.