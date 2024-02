MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. A Ukrainian unmanned motor boat heading toward Crimea was destroyed in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, the Russian defense ministry said.

"At about 8:30 p.m. (5:00 p.m. GMT) on February 9, an unmanned motor boat of the Ukrainian army heading toward the Crimean Peninsula was spotted in the southwestern part of the Black Sea. The target was hit by a Black Sea Fleet patrol boat," it said.