Russia-Belarus bilateral cooperation peaking — envoy

MINSK, February 9. /TASS/. Bilateral cooperation between Russia and Belarus is at an all-time high, including on international platforms, owing to the consolidated position of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, Russian Ambassador to Minsk Boris Gryzlov said in a commentary dedicated to Diplomatic Worker's Day celebrated on February 10.

"The sister Republic of Belarus has always been of special importance for our foreign policy. Given the present situation, this statement is twice as relevant. Russian-Belarusian relations are booming in all areas without exception. It is especially valuable that Minsk has proved to be a true ally amid severe challenges, which is underlined by the unprecedentedly high level of bilateral cooperation and interaction on international platforms," the ambassador said.

He noted that the apex of bilateral cooperation is integration within the Union State format. "The relations between Russia and Belarus can without exaggeration serve as an example of building equal and mutually beneficial cooperation, while the level of interaction within the Union State is a model for other integration associations," Gryzlov emphasized.

The ambassador noted that "Russian diplomats are celebrating their holiday in the struggle to ensure the national interests of our country in the most challenging foreign policy conditions." "Ukraine's transformation into a springboard of aggression against our country and Russia's legitimate response - the special military operation - have exposed decades-long global contradictions that may lead to some tectonic shifts in the geopolitical landscape," Gryzlov said.

According to the ambassador, the key focus of Russian diplomats' efforts today is to unlock the potential of cooperation with constructive partners in the CIS, Greater Eurasia, Africa and Latin America. "Relying on centuries-old traditions of Russian foreign policy, the Foreign Ministry employees carry the flag of the Motherland with honor and dignity in a stormy and turbulent world," he stressed.