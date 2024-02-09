Kremlin spurns attempt to portray Russian history as colonization of other peoples

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The West is trying to paint Russia's history as a tale of colonization, exploitation and genocide of other peoples, but this couldn’t be further from the truth, Magomedsalam Magomedov, deputy head of the Russian Presidential Administration, has opined.

"Aggressive information pressure by the US and its allies is aimed at destabilizing the domestic political situation in the country," Magomedov said, speaking at the plenary session of the Siberian Forum of National Unity. "They (Western countries - TASS) are trying to depict the history of interaction between our peoples as a history of colonial conquest, exploitation, genocide, they offer to carry out so-called decolonization," he added, stressing that "the whole world knows that all these statements are fundamentally inconsistent with reality."

The official emphasized that the emergence of the Russian state has always been associated with the voluntary unification of peoples, while its expansion has always brought development and increased prosperity to these peoples, including thanks to Siberia and other regions.

According to Magomedov, nowadays Russia lives under unprecedented external pressure from the collective West, being forced to defend its sovereignty, protect its state integrity, as well as the rights of the Russian-speaking population, which has been subjected to violent discrimination on national and linguistic grounds in Ukraine.

Magomedov stressed that the reason for this strife is that "there have always been people and forces around the world who cannot tolerate the existence of such a huge, great country as Russia."