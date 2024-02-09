Last year was 'very fruitful' for Russia-China relations — ambassador to China

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Last year turned out to be very productive for Russian-Chinese relations in terms of contacts at different levels, Igor Morgulov, Russia's ambassador to China, said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"First of all, last year was very fruitful in terms of communication at the high and summit levels," he said. "The embassy was involved in arranging 27 visits here in China at the level of a federal minister and higher - up to the head of state. We were visited by about a hundred regional delegations over the past year. These are all very impressive results."

Last March, just 10 days after his re-election for a new five-year term, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid an official visit to Russia, Morgulov recalled. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, became the main guest at the Belt and Road forum, held in Beijing in October 2023. He stressed that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also visited China twice in 2023.

"We have a mechanism of regular meetings. The well-coordinated work of this mechanism, among other things, allowed us to reach a record result last year in trade, according to Chinese statistics - $240 billion dollars," Morgulov concluded.