Honest journalism can unite the world, Putin says

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Journalists are like doctors and honest journalism can bring the world’s two hemispheres together, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Tucker Carlson published on the US journalist’s website.

"I think that thanks to honest journalism, this work is akin to the work of the doctors. This could somehow be remedied," Putin noted.

The Russian president compared the world to the human brain where one of the two hemispheres "is responsible for one type of activities; the other one is more about creativity." According to Putin, the world will be stable only if there is security for all. Otherwise, "while the head is split in two parts, it is an illness, a serious adverse condition."