Putin convinced Russia and Ukraine will come to terms sooner or later

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine will come to terms sooner or later, and ties between the peoples will be restored even if it takes time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Tucker Carlson published on the US journalist’s website.

"Sooner or later it will result in an agreement. You know, this probably sounds strange given the current situation. But the relations between the two peoples will be rebuilt anyway. It will take a lot of time, but they will heal," Putin said.