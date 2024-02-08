Senior Russian diplomat sees bright future for relations with Iran

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Moscow-Tehran relations have a bright future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"In recent years, our cooperation has reached new heights in various areas. This is a great responsibility. I am sure that our relations have a bright future. Their potential has not been fulfilled; moreover, we are just beginning to realize how many useful things we can do together," he said at a reception dedicated to the 45th anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

"The infrastructure sector, industries, trade, efforts to boost the tourism industry and people-to-people ties, as well as banking cooperation, are among the priorities that we will address," Ryabkov added.

In his turn, Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian special presidential representative for the Middle East and Africa, pointed to "trust-based dialogue" between the two countries. "We very much appreciate coordination efforts on the Astana platform, where we, together with Iran and Turkey, are in fact the guarantors of a ceasefire and an end to Syria’s civil war. We certainly hold regular consultations on other problems on the Middle East agenda. The Palestine issue has now taken center stage," the diplomat noted.