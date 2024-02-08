FACTBOX: What is known about Russian presidential candidates

TASS FACTBOX. On February 8, 2024, Russia’s Central Election Commission chair Ella Pamfilova said that four candidates will appear on the ballot paper to be printed for the forthcoming presidential election. Earlier, the CEC registered Leonid Slutsky (LDPR), Nikolay Kharitonov (CPRF), Vladislav Davankov (New People) and the incumbent head of state, Vladimir Putin (self-nominated) as presidential candidates. TASS has summarized biographical details, income declarations and other information about the candidates for the highest public office in the country.

Party affiliation

Of the four candidates, only one is a self-nominated candidate - the incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin. The other candidates for the highest state office were nominated by parliamentary political parties. Vladislav Davankov is running from the New People party, Leonid Slutsky represents the LDPR, and Nikolay Kharitonov, the CPRF. Only one of the candidates, Vladimir Putin, is non-partisan.

Candidates’ age

Nikolay Kharitonov is the oldest candidate. He will be 75 years and 4 months old on the election day. Vladislav Davankov is the youngest. He will turn 40 on March 17, 2024.

Education and academic degrees

All participants in the presidential campaign have higher education: history (Davankov), law (Putin), management (Slutsky), and agrarian studies (Kharitonov). All presidential candidates also have academic degrees. Three are candidates of sciences (Davankov - in sociology and Putin and Kharitonov in economics). One candidate - Leonid Slutsky - is a doctor of economics.

Experience in presidential elections

Two of the four candidates have already participated in the elections of the head of state. Vladimir Putin has run for the highest state office four times (in 2000, 2004, 2012, 2018) and Nikolay Kharitonov - once (in 2004). Vladislav Davankov and Leonid Slutsky are new-comers.

Work experience

Only Vladimir Putin has experience in top-level government positions, having served as Russia’s president in 2000-2008. He was the head of government in 1999 and in 2008-2012, and was elected president again in 2012. The other candidates are members of the Russian State Duma. Vladislav Davankov is a deputy speaker of the State Duma, and Leonid Slutsky and Nikolay Kharitonov chair Duma committees.

Marital status

Two of the four candidates are married. All candidates have children; Nikolay Kharitonov - more than the others (four).

Income and property

According to the electoral legislation, the candidates provided the CEC with information about their income for 2017-2023. The wealthiest of them was Vladislav Davankov, who earned during this period 76,915,249 rubles (the current official rate of exchange is 90.53 rubles per $1). Leonid Slutsky declared less than the other candidates - 35,989,903 rubles. The income of the LDPR leader's wife for the past six years stands at 29,169,384 rubles, and that of Vladislav Davankov's wife, 810,984 rubles.

Vladimir Putin has more money in his bank accounts than his rivals (54,416,604 rubles), while Leonid Slutsky’s bank accounts are the smallest (1,285 rubles). The largest number of real estate items - seven - belongs to Slutsky. He owns two land plots in the Moscow Region (1,200 and 168 square meters) and a family home (805.6 square meters), as well as three urban apartments (54, 38.7 and 169.2 square meters) and a parking space (18.1 square meters) in the Moscow and Rostov regions. Vladimir Putin declared the shortest real estate list: he owns one apartment (77 square meters) and a garage (18 square meters) in St. Petersburg.