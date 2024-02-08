Kremlin: No exact date yet on Putin’s visit to Turkey; preparations underway

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. A date of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to Turkey is still being considered, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No, there is no set date as of today," Peskov said at a press briefing in response to a question about the exact date of Putin’s visit to Turkey. "This visit is indeed negotiated, there is an understanding about it and we are preparing for it. The preparations are underway and we are waiting for it."

"Taking into account the [Russian presidential] election process and a busy work schedule of the Turkish president, we and our [Turkish] partners will let you all know about the dates as soon as they are agreed upon," Peskov said.

Various media outlets suggested earlier that Russian President Putin was most likely to pay an official visit to Turkey on February 12, but the Kremlin did not confirm this information.