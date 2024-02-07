EU leaders’ statements about Ukraine out of touch with reality — Russia’s EU envoy

BRUSSELS, February 7. /TASS/. Statements on the situation in Ukraine made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel are becoming more and more outlandish and out of touch with reality, Acting Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Kirill Logvinov said, commenting on their remarks at Tuesday’s session of the European Parliament.

Logvinov said that their "emotional outbursts" and accusations against Russia stem from the fact that "they are finding it increasingly difficult to manipulate the facts about the conflict in Ukraine."

"The statements by the leaders of EU institutions regarding the situation in Ukraine are getting more and more cynical and increasingly out of touch with reality. They use absurd comparisons, loud but unsubstantiated epithets, and baseless accusations against our country to shore up their own belligerent attitude and anti-Russian hysteria," the diplomat stressed.