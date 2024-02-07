West seeks to strip Russians of right to take part in presidential elections — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The West seeks to strip Russian citizens living abroad of ability to take part in the Russian presidential election, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

"The Westerners openly try to exert all efforts to strip Russian citizens of ability to implement their legitimate right for choice. They violate the rights of the Russians," she said.

"Obviously, our capabilities are much smaller this year compared to the previous electoral campaign. I would like to note that we are not talking about a natural disaster, about a coronavirus pandemic, like it was in 2020, when countries here and there holding their elections were limited in their abilities. No, we are talking about a totally artificial situation. Obstructions are being made deliberately, attempts are being made deliberately to strip Russian citizens of their right to take part in the elections," Zakharova added.