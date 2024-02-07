FACTBOX: Explosions in Ukrainian cities

TASS-FACTBOX, February 7. After air raid sirens sounded in Kiev, the capital city and Ukraine’s regions were struck by a number of explosions, disrupting the work of water and heat supply systems in the capital and leaving some districts of Kiev without electricity. Infrastructure facilities in the Nikolayev and Kharkov regions were also damaged. TASS has prepared a report on the strikes.

Which regions were struck:

- At 6:02 a.m. Moscow time (3:02 a.m. GMT), an air-raid warning sounded in Kiev. Fifteen minutes later, air raid sirens went off in the Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolayev, Odessa, Poltava, and Sumy regions. Later, sirens were heard across the entire territory of Ukraine.

- Ukrainian media outlets reported explosions in Nikolayev. They also occurred in the Kiev, Cherkasy, Khmelnytsky, and Ivano-Frankovsk regions, as well as in the city of Drogobych, Lvov Region.

- Several explosions were also reported in Kiev, prompting air defenses to start operating. Some witnesses told TASS that the city was struck by at least four explosions.

- According to an official source, the air alert was canceled after more than three hours.

Aftermath for Kiev

- Witnesses told TASS that some districts of Kiev, as well as the city’s left bank, were left without power. The downtown area experienced rolling blackouts.

- According to Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko, two high-tension electricity transmission lines were damaged.

- The Ukrainian Energy Ministry reported that 19,000 consumers were left without electricity in the Dnepr and Desna districts. The energy supply system is expected to be restored within three hours.

- Kiev’s left bank has been experiencing difficulties with water and heat supply. According to Klitschko, the heating supply main has been damaged.

Aftermath for other regions

- An infrastructure facility was damaged in the Nikolayev Region. A technical facility caught fire, which has already been localized. As many as 226 consumers were left without power in the region.

- An enterprise was damaged in Kiev-controlled Kherson.

- A number of enterprises in the Kharkov Region suffered damage to their infrastructure, the head of the region’s military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, reported. Ten hangars and uninhabited infrastructure facilities were damaged in the village of Okhrimovka, Chuguyevsky District. In the village of Malaya Volchiya, a storage unit was also damaged, along with some units of an enterprise in Volchansk.

- Power grids have been damaged in Kharkov, leaving about 1,000 consumers without power. A substation of the Ukrenergo company was also blacked out in Kupyansk District, Kharkov Region.

- An industrial facility partially collapsed in the city of Drogobych, Lvov Region. A fire was recorded in an area of about 300 square meters, the head of the regional administration, Maxim Kozitsky, said.