Current level of understanding between Russia, North Korea unprecedented — envoy

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Moscow and Pyongyang have reached an unprecedented level of mutual understanding, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said in an interview with TASS.

"I believe that it is safe to say that the current level of mutual understanding between Russia and North Korea is unprecedented," he said. "On the basis of common approaches on all main international issues very close mutually beneficial cooperation was established over the past several years. It keeps strengthening due to large personal focus of the two countries’ leaders," the diplomat added.

Earlier reports said that the sides are working on "a very good package" of joint documents that are planned to be signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to North Korea. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Putin did not plan to travel to the country before Russia’s presidential election.