Russia, North Korea readying papers to facilitate tourist travel — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Moscow and Pyongyang are preparing an agreement on mutual trips between the two countries in order to facilitate tourist travel, Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora said in an interview with TASS.

"One of the documents in that package (being prepared for a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korea - TASS), which is currently in the pipeline and being readied for signing, is an agreement on mutual trips by [the two countries’] citizens," Matsegora said. "We will see what can do to create the most comfortable conditions for Russian tourists who are planning to visit the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea - TASS)," the diplomat added.

Russia and the DPRK have repeatedly expressed interest in establishing air service soon both for business and tourist travel after a pause amid the coronavirus, with some sanitary restrictions still valid in North Korea. In December, the Primorye Region in Russia’s Far East said that North Korea had developed a number of proposals in tourism for Russians, including for beach vacations and skiing holidays.