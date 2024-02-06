Israeli ambassador staying at Russian foreign ministry for over one hour

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin has been staying at the Russian foreign ministry for more than an hour.

She was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry over a number of unacceptable pronouncements in the mass media. She entered the ministry’s building at around 3:00 p.m. Moscow time (noon GMT).

The Russian foreign ministry told TASS earlier that Halperin would be summoned following her interview with the Kommersant daily. The ministry slammed her pronouncements as "an extremely bag beginning of her diplomatic mission, which is supposed to be aimed at developing bilateral relations in the interests of the peoples of the two countries."