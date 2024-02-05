UAE ready to support efforts to ease consequences of Ukrainian crisis

DUBAI, February 6. /TASS/. President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stated readiness of the country to support initiatives aimed at softening humanitarian consequences of the Ukrainian crisis in the telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the UAE information agency WAM said.

The parties discussed a range of issues of the regional and international agenda during talks, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the agency said. The UAE President stressed "the consistent approach of the UAE towards keeping peace and stability" and expressed "readiness to support any initiatives and undertakings that may soften humanitarian consequences of the Ukrainian crisis."

