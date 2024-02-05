{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Putin discusses additional humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip with president of UAE — Kremlin

The leaders of the two countries focused on the continuing military standoff in the zone of the Palestine-Israeli conflict

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussing additional humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the press service of the Kremlin said in a statement.

"A telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has taken place," the statement reads.

"Amid the continuing military standoff in the zone of the Palestine-Israeli conflict [the leaders of the two countries] focused on steps to provide additional humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip," the press service said.

The situation in the Middle East escalated sharply on October 7 of last year after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged surprise incursions from Gaza into borderline Israeli communities, killing residents of Israeli kibbutzim and taking more than 200 people as hostages, including children, women and the elderly. The radicals described the attack as a response to the aggressive actions of the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel announced a complete blockade of Gaza and launched retaliatory strikes and a ground military operation against Hamas in the Palestinian enclave as well as strikes on parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported in the West Bank.

Tags
Foreign policyVladimir PutinUnited Arab EmiratesIsraeli-Palestinian conflict
Anti-Russian sanctions
New package of EU sanctions against Russia symbolic — Politico
Within new measures emphasis will be put on tackling circumvention of sanctions through third countries, the sources noted
US has no idea what to do about Zelensky — Seymour Hersh
According to the journalist, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden personally, following nine months of discussions with White House national security advisers
Zelensky wants to sack Zaluzhny because of his secret talks with West — Hersh
Commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, says journalist, talks about the possibility of a ceasefire and peace process
Western sanctions fail to bar Russian arms trade
In 2023, Rooboronexport cooperated with 30 countries, which corresponds to the average figure in the past ten years
US said to have delivered Stinger missile systems to Taiwan
Apart from Stinger missiles, the latest US aid package also included 1,000 M240B guns, 80,000 sets of combat gear, aerostat radar systems as well as Harpoon missile training systems
Bogota reports elimination of Colombian mercenaries fighting on Kiev’s side in Ukraine
It is noted that the repatriation of their bodies is currently underway
French politician compares Macron's comments on nuclear weapons to treason
The leader of the French Patriots party Florian Philippot said that "In fact, this is handing them over to the EU: it means that we could use them tomorrow, for example, in the event of a war between Poland or Latvia and Russia"
Russian forces improve positions on frontline in Krasny Liman area over week
Units from Battlegroup Center repelled three attacks by assault units of Ukraine’s armed forces and the Azov battalion
Kremlin spokesman says he is unaware of laws banning rainbow symbols in Russia
In the meantime, he declined to comment on the detention of a girl in Nizhny Novgorod for wearing rainbow earrings, which had been deemed to be LGBT propaganda by law enforcement officials
Russian-Indian BrahMos' portfolio of orders hits $7 bln
The international defense and security exhibition World Defense Show 2024 is running in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from February 4 to 8
Western allies hint at slim odds of Ukraine regaining lost territories — newspaper
The paper points out that the longer the conflict drags on, the more difficult it becomes for Kiev’s allies to agree on sending aid to Ukraine
Weapons sent to Kiev found in possession of Mexican cartels, Hamas — law enforcement
According to the unnamed official, the West’s level of mistrust in Kiev rose significantly after reports on such wayward weapons began appearing
Kiev deploys Patriot missile system to Ukrainian-controlled part of DPR — adviser
Igor Kimakovsky did not rule out that the systems might have been deployed for potential provocations
Georgia intercepts cargo of explosives going from Ukraine to Russia
According to the intelligence agency, the goal was was to take the explosives to the city of Voronezh in the Russian Federation via the Dariali checkpoint
Israel exterminates 17 out of 24 Hamas battalions in Gaza Strip — PM
Benjamin Netanyahu said that "The majority of remaining battalions are operating in the southern Gaza Strip and Rafah and we will get them as well."
Pink Floyd founder Waters confesses now he has more respect for Putin — Daily Telegraph
Rescuers discover crash site of Mi-8 helicopter in Karelia — Russian Emergencies Ministry
The crew that piloted the helicopter was experienced and was many times involved in searching and rescuing people
Mercenaries in Ukraine use crisis as safari to hunt Russians — ambassador to US
It was stressed that Ukraine was being used by the collective West as an instrument of struggle against Russia as a great power with a centuries-long history
Captured Polish mercenary joins Russia’s fight, Kherson governor says
Vladimir Saldo posted a video showing the soldier saying that he had "made a decision to fight against the Nazis on Russia’s side"
US and UK carry out new strikes on Yemen — TV
At least eleven strikes were carried out on the territory of the port of Ras Isa and the city of Az Zaydiyah in the province of Hudaydah
Musk condemns idea of banning Carlson from coming back to US if he interviews Putin
American journalist Brian Krasenstein noted that the idea of banning Tucker Carlson from coming back to the US contradicts the principles of journalism and information freedom
Iran, China, Russia to hold joint naval drills before end of March — agency
According to Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, the exercise, aimed at ensuring regional security, will be held in the common interests of its participants
Ex-Italian PM highlights need to ensure Russia’s security when settling Ukraine crisis
Guiseppe Conte pointed out that, although he had no objection in principle to Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, he believed that such an initiative should be suspended as it could "delay the peace process"
Ilyushin to manufacture civilian modification of II-76MD-90A transport plane
The company’s managing director Daniil Brenerman said that now working on the civilian certification of this plane
China stands firm in support of Russia on Ukraine issue despite US pressure
"As the two most important and key forces in the world, we should decisively respond to global challenges," Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun stressed
US Senate presents bill on additional funding, including assistance to Ukraine
According to the document, the additional allocations are to exceed $118 billion
Russian air defense repels Ukraine’s attack on settlement in Zaporozhye Region
No casualties or damage were reported.
Two local legislators killed in Ukrainian strike on LPR’s Lisichansk
Mayor Eduard Sakhnenko expressed condolences to the families of the dead, as well as to all LPR legislators
Сosmonaut Oleg Kononenko beats world record for most time spent in space
Kononenko surpassed the achievement of Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka who spent 878 days, 11 hours, 29 minutes and 48 seconds in space over the course of five missions
Russia monitors Europe's discussions on creation of its own defense alliance — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that such an idea was not new for the EU
Russia to give appropriate response if US deploys nuclear weapons in Britain — envoy
Gennady Gatilov stressed that Russia "will always keep in mind in its comments and statements that such a possible development creates tensions and by no means contributes to the negotiation process on the disarmament track"
LPR emergencies minister among victims of last weekend’s attack on bakery in LPR
As many as 28 civilians, including a child, have been killed as Ukrainian troops attacked the city of Lisichansk in the LPR with HIMARS rockets on February 3
Russian MFA says Russia won’t invade Ukraine, blames US for ‘aggressive plans’
Maria Zakharova said it was "absurd" to say Russia nurtured any aggressive plans about Ukraine
Russia promotes S-400 ADS in Middle East
Real combat in Ukraine confirmed that the complex can down both aerodynamic and ballistic missiles
WW3 may begin before Biden's term up, Trump says
Donald Trump specifically said in January that Joe Biden's policy had turned the world into hell and was leading the United States to a bloodbath
Iran urges US, UK to refrain from 'testing wrath of region' with more strikes
On February 4, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanani Chafi said that the US and UK, by continuing to attack positions of Yemen's Houthi rebel Ansar Allah movement, are threatening security around the world. Kanani Chafi called the US strikes on Iraq and Syria a "strategic mistake"
Biden’s leaked comments bashing Trump point to wiretapping — diplomat
"When it was about 'the Kremlin’s intentions' and 'Moscow’s plans,' US intelligence pledges each time that they had 100-percent evidence," Maria Zakharova noted
Probable causes of Mi-8 helicopter in Russia's Karelia crash include pilot error, weather
According to available data, the crew had not reported any mechanical malfunctions
Zaluzhny reports about situation around Avdeyevka to Zelensky
The general headquarters meeting came amid rampant media speculation that Zaluzhny could be dismissed today
Kremlin slams Ukrainian strike on Lisichansk as atrocious terror attack
"In order to prevent them [terror attacks by Ukrainian troops] from happening in the future, the special military operation continues," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Russian, Saudi industry ministers discuss cooperation, joint projects
The sides discussed issues of cooperation in the mining sector and prospects for the development of joint investment projects
Production of tanks in Russia grew fivefold — Putin
The head of state also noted that the production of in infantry fighting vehicles increased more than 3.5 times
Ukrainians driving luxury cars can hardly be viewed as refugees, Austrian lawmaker says
However, the Austrian MEP stressed that "no one has anything against" the arrival of internally displaced persons and those who are truly in need, namely "the elderly, women and the sick"
Russia rolls out newest anti-drone mini-missile at exhibition in Riyadh
New small-scale missile for the Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile system was presented abroad for the first time
Ukrainian forces lose up to 1,825 servicemen, six tanks in Krasny Liman area
US hits 84 of 85 targets in Iraq and Syria — CNN
According to the TV channel, targets "were destroyed or functionally damaged"
Range of Russian EMP weapons increased to 10 km — sources
Фn electromagnetic pulse lasts a fraction of a second and reaches the target almost immediately, travelling with the speed of light
Field commander of pro-Iranian group killed in eastern Iraq
No one has claimed responsibility for the killing
UN chief condemns Ukraine’s attack on Lisichansk
"Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international humanitarian law, are unacceptable and must stop immediately," the statement reads
Another EU package of sanctions on Russia not to include any import bans — Reuters
According to the EU diplomat, there will be hundreds of entities and individuals in the new sanctions package
Houthis threaten US with 'new Vietnam' in event of ground attack on Yemen
The Houthi official added that there is no direct communication with the Americans despite the fact that the US side attempted to interact, explaining that all interaction is being handled by a team of mediators in Oman
Experts say Il-76 was shot down with Patriot missile — Investigative Committee
It was also established that the aircraft was attacked by two missiles from the area of Liptsy, in the Kharkov Region of Ukraine
Putin expresses condolences over death of Namibian president
Hage Geingob passed away on February 4 at the age of 82
US strikes attempt to distract global attention from Palestine — Iranian diplomat
Nasser Kanaani also recalled London's role regarding the situation in the Middle East and pointed out that the British "should not forget their historical responsibility" in causing this hotbed of instability
French MFA to summon Russian envoy following death of French citizens in Ukraine — agency
Earlier, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne wrote on X that two French citizens, whom he called "humanitarian workers," had been killed in Ukraine
Press review: Knee-jerk US strikes fan Mideast flames and West uses Ukraine as weapons lab
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 5th
Ukrainian army loses up to 95 troops in south Donetsk area — battlegroup East
The enemy also lost a radar system, an ATV, a Fury reconnaissance drone, Spokesman for Russia’s battlegroup East Alexander Gordeyev told
Energy cooperation, grain corridor, Gaza to be on agenda of Putin’s visit to Turkey
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that presidents have regular contacts
UN court’s ruling shows that world community is not with Ukraine — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk believes that the Ukrainian authorities were hoping to hear the ICJ’s political decision, rather than a juridical one
Kremlin to alert media if Putin to grant interview to visiting US journalist Carlson
Tucker Carlson's arrival in Moscow and attendance at a Bolshoi Theater performance were reported on various Telegram channels at the end of last week
Activity of Ukrainian forces in Kherson area decreasing — governor
Vladimir Saldo said that Ukrainian troops are opting for the use of combat drones, including against civilian infrastructure
Rosoboronexport says portfolio of orders at record high $55 bln
CEO Alexander Mikheyev said that the company had completely achieved the target indicators
Kazakhstan's government resigns — presidential press service
The Cabinet members have been instructed to continue to fulfill their duties until the new government is approved
Russia's ‘in-kind’ response to possible confiscation of assets holding West back — expert
Attempts to confiscate frozen Russian assets intensify the processes of de-globalization and fragmentation of the international financial space, Head of BKF Bank's analysis department Maxim Osadchiy noted
Nazi collaborator’s birthday declared official holiday in Ukraine
The figure of Stepan Bandera, who was killed in Munich on October 15, 1959, is still tearing Ukrainian society apart
Search and rescue operation in Lisichansk over — Russian emergencies ministry
LPR head Leonid Pasechnik has declared a day of mourning
Zaluzhny agrees to be Ukraine’s ambassador to UK — lawmaker
According to Yevgeny Shevchenko, if Valery Zaluzhny opts to stay in Ukraine he has every opportunity to achieve great things in politics after resigning
Medvedev says NATO 'playing with fire' with latest military exercises
The politician stressed that Russia doesn’t plan to attack any of the bloc’s members
Tbilisi awaits information from Kiev on attempted smuggling of explosives to Russia
The explosive devices contained 14 kilograms of weapons-grade plastic explosive C-4
Russia requests UNSC meeting following Ukraine’s attack on Lisichansk — mission
Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the shelling attack on Lisichansk and stressed the inadmissibility of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure
Russian emergencies ministry’s Mi-8 helicopter disappears over Lake Onega
There were three crewmembers onboard
Lisichansk shelled with Western weapons — Russian Foreign Ministry
Ukrainian armed forces have completely evolved into a terrorist organization, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Press review: US, Iran pull punches while striking back and China inching closer to Taiwan
Top stories from the Russian press on February, 1st
Ukraine faces defeat due to Russia’s superior strategic adaptability — ex-General
Mick Ryan notes that this ability of the Russian forces helped them not only to repel the Ukrainian counteroffensive last year, but also to take new territories from Kiev in recent months
Germany is destroying its automobile industry, Putin says
"We should help them somehow," the Russian President added with a smile
No hopes for impartial reaction from UN, ICRC to shelling attack on Lisiichansk — LPR
Viktoria Serdyukova said that she will write letters both to the ICRC and the UNN
Kiev and Switzerland agree to hold summit on Ukrainian crisis, President Zelensky claims
According to him, every point will be considered to arrive at a final document on a "just peace"
American media celebrity Tucker Carlson says Russia 'doing very well' on visit to Moscow
The US media speculated that Carlson may be angling to land an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Ukraine’s military loses up to 290 troops, four tanks in Donetsk area over past day
Units from Russia’s Battlegroup South have moved to more advantageous positions in the area, repelling two attacks by Ukrainian assault teams
EU sponsors Kiev even though Ukrainian oligarchs misappropriate funds — Austrian MEP
The latest opinion poll released by APA on January 31 shows FPO is the country’s most popular political party with 27.3% of top preference votes
Ukrainian POW slams his training in Europe as useless
He also spoke of poor provisioning and the almost complete lack of serviceable military equipment in his company
Yandex N.V. sells Yandex to consortium of private investors for $5.22 bln
According to the decision, Yandex N.V. will cease to be the parent company of the group and will change its name and stop using Yandex brands by July 31, 2024
Tehran denies US claims about striking Iran's elite forces in Iraq, Syria
"The US claims are false and it cannot use them to justify its actions, which breach the UN Charter and the territorial integrity of the countries in the region," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani Chafi stressed
Russian deputy foreign minister Rudenko discusses Ukraine situation in Seoul — MFA
The South Korean side informed about its position on "Russia’s military cooperation with North Korea", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea reported
Israeli envoy to be summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry over unacceptable remarks
The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that the "particular outrage is that the Israeli ambassador makes disrespectful comments about the efforts that Russia is undertaking in its interaction directed at assisting in determining the fate of hostages"
Russia worried over escalated tensions on Korean Peninsula — Foreign Ministry
The Russian side expressed the intention to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with North Korea in accordance with the norms of international law, said in a statement
Russia to demonstrate Checkmate, MiG-35 mockups in Saudi Arabia
Other exhibits include upgraded Il-76MD-90A airlifter painted in new corporate UAC colors
French citizens’ deaths to stir reflection on Paris’ risky Ukraine line — Russian diplomat
"Moreover, Paris even cited the right to self-defense, trying to justify these atrocities," Maria Zakharova noted
Crisis in Gaza may become uncontrolled, top Turkish diplomat warns
According to Hakan Fidan, Israel’s actions in Gaza can be described as "playing with fire."
Former Russian lawmaker Ponomarev charged with high treason — FSB
Since 2014 Ponomarev has been actively supporting the Kiev regime and publicly condemning Crimea’s reunification with Russia
FSB thwarts terrorist attack against Crimean official
The Russian Federal Security Service detained a group of individuals "who acted on the instructions of the SBU in a plot to blow up a car belonging to a representative of the Crimean authorities in Simferopol"
Head of Ukraine’s general staff to be sacked together with army chief — media
According to the sources, other staff changes are also under consideration and more dismissals may take place later in the week
Ukrainian authorities admit stagnation at front due to delays in arms supplies
Vladimir Zelensky also considers it necessary to renew the entire administrative and management personnel of the country
Navy decommissions St. Petersburg submarine for utilization
The lead submarine of project 677 was floated on October 28, 2004 and joined the Navy in September 2021
Russian weapons superior to NATO counterparts, Putin says
"Our defense industry demonstrates a very good both pace and quality of work," the Russian leader underscored
Death toll from Ukraine’s strike on Lisichansk up to 28
The Russian Emergencies Ministry have rescued 10 people
Kremlin believes Yandex continuing its activities in Russia is important
Dmitry Peskov stressed that commercial transactions, such as the division of Yandex assets, are not subject to approval by the head of state's administration
Russian diplomat sees new EU loans driving Ukraine into debt hole
Maria Zakharova noted that next generations of Ukrainians will have to repay the European debt
Moldovan defense ministry refutes claims Ukraine’s F-16s to be stationed in Moldova
Moldova’s former President Igor Dodon and other Moldovan politicians have criticized the government’s decision to increase military spending amid the unprecedented crisis in the country’s economy
Vote in Hungarian parliament on Sweden's admission to NATO fails on February 5
Only 51 out of the 199 legislators were present in the hall
