Two local legislators killed in Ukrainian strike on LPR’s Lisichansk

LUGANSK, February 5. /TASS/. Two municipal parliamentarians were killed in a Ukrainian rocket strike on a bakery in Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) on February 3, city Mayor Eduard Sakhnenko said.

"Two deputies of the municipal district of Lisichansk - Artyom Nikolayevich Trostyansky and Ivan Sergeyevich Zhushma, were killed as a result of the vicious shelling of civilians who were on the premises of the bakery and a cafe," Sakhnenko was quoted on the Telegram channel of the city administration. They "were not afraid in trying times to take an active part in rebuilding the city and sincerely wanted to see it prosper and flourish," he said.

The mayor expressed condolences to the families of the dead, as well as to all LPR legislators.

On February 3, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the city of Lisichansk with HIMARS rockets striking a bakery. As a result of the shelling attack, 28 civilians were killed including a child and LPR Emergencies Minister Alexey Poteleshchenko. Emergency services carried out a search-and-rescue operation, managing to pull 10 people out from under the rubble. LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik declared a period of mourning in memory of the victims.