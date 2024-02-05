OSCE indifferent to Kiev’s crimes against Russians — Russian mission

VIENNA, February 5. /TASS/. The current Maltese presidency and the OSCE leadership ignored Ukraine’s shelling of Lisichansk, showing complete indifference for the lives of Russian citizens, the Russian permanent mission noted in a commentary.

"As of this moment, neither OSCE Chairman Ian Borg, nor OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid has reacted to these events in any way, just like they have not reacted to other January crimes by the Kiev regime, revealing their total indifference to the fate of Russian citizens, who suffer from Ukrainian strikes. OSCE executive structures remain silent as well," the commentary says.

The mission noted that, on the day of the strike, Borg was wrapping up his visit to Kiev and the Kiev region, where he met with the Ukrainian leadership.

"It is outrageous that the Maltese minister not only blatantly ignored all the victims of the crimes committed by Ukrainian nationalist militias against civilians of Russian regions, but also expressed his full support for the Kiev clique," the commentary reads.

"There can be no room for bias or incompetence in the OSCE. Millions of citizens of OSCE member states expect the leadership of this organization to show a reasonable, objective and balanced view of reality," the mission said.

Russian diplomats also underscored that the "latest crime of Vladimir Zelensky’s militias" must be condemned "without further delay" and called on the OSCE leadership to "take all measures to bring the perpetrators to justice."

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the city of Lisichansk with HIMARS missiles on February 3. A total of 28 civilians were killed, including 1 child. Ministry of Emergency Situations rescuers extracted 10 people from under the debris. LPR head Leonid Pasechnik declared mourning in remembrance of the victims of the strike.