Ukraine’s military loses up to 290 troops, four tanks in Donetsk area over past day

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding up to 290 enemy troops over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past 24 hours, according to the ministry report.

Donetsk area

"The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Donetsk area over the past day amounted to roughly 290 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and four motor vehicles," the ministry stated.

"In counter-battery fire, Russian forces destroyed a Grad multiple rocket launcher, a D-20 howitzer, a D-30 howitzer and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station," the ministry specified.

Units from Russia’s Battlegroup South have moved to more advantageous positions in the Donetsk area, repelling two attacks by Ukrainian assault teams, the Defense Ministry said.

"In the Donetsk area, units from Battlegroup South moved to more advantageous positions and inflicted a fire defeat on troops and equipment from the 22nd, 28th and 93rd mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as the 112th and 114th territorial defense brigades, near Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka and Andreyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Two attacks by units from the Fifth Assault Brigade and the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled near Kleshcheyevka and Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

Kherson area

The Ukrainian forces lost up to 25 troops in the Kherson area in the past day, the Ministry said.

"In the Kherson area, units from the 35th Marine Brigade, the 23rd National Guard Brigade and the 121st Territorial Define Brigade were defeated near Tokarevka and Zolotaya Balka in the Kherson Region. The enemy lost up to 25 troops and two motor vehicles," the statement reads.

Zaporozhye area

The Ukrainian army has lost up to 35 servicemen in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, the Defense Ministry said.

"In the Zaporozhye area, units of the Russian battlegroup, supported by aircraft and artillery fire, hit manpower and equipment of the 33rd mechanized, 128th mountain assault brigades of the Ukrainian army and the 3rd brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard concentrated in the areas of the Rabotino and Nesteryanka settlements in the Zaporozhye Region. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 35 servicemen killed and wounded, two pickup trucks and a D-30 howitzer," the report said.

Southern Donetsk area

The Ukrainians sustained over 145 troops in the southern Donetsk direction of the line of engagement over the past 24 hours, the Ministry reported.

"Near the southern Donetsk sector of the line of engagement, units of [Russia’s] Battlegroup East, assisted with aviation support, repelled an attack by assault teams of the [Ukrainian] 128th territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy lost more than 145 troops, two armored combat vehicles and three cars," the ministry said, adding that a Ukrainian depot for artillery rounds was wiped out there, too.

Kupyansk area

Russian forces repelled seven Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area, eliminating over 130 enemy troops over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of Russia’s battlegroup West repelled seven attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 30th mechanized, 25th airborne and National Guard’s 13th brigades near the settlements of Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Sinkovka in the Kharkov region," the ministry stated.

"The enemy’s losses totaled as many as 130 personnel and two pickup trucks," the ministry added.

Krasny Liman area

Russian forces improved their forward-edge positions and repelled two Ukrainian attacks in the Krasny Liman direction in the past day, the Defense Ministry said.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, units of [Russia’s] Battlegroup Center, supported with artillery, improved their forward-edge positions and repelled two attacks by assault teams of Ukraine’s 60th mechanized brigade near Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the report reads.

According to it, the enemy lost roughly 260 troops and five cars there.

Lost equipment tally

Russian air defenses have shot down 58 Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said.

"Air defenses shot down 58 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles during the past day in the areas of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, Peschanoye and Belogorovka in the Lugansk People's Republic, Novomikhailovka and Mayorsk in the Donetsk People's Republic, Novaya Mayachka in the Kherson Region, and Tokmak and Novoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the news release reads.

Since the beginning of the special military operation the Russian forces have destroyed 568 aircraft, 265 helicopters, 11,833 unmanned aerial vehicles, 462 anti-aircraft missile systems, 14,908 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,217 multiple rocket launchers, 7,966 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 18,248 special military vehicles.

The Russian military has hit an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, as well as manpower and military hardware in 107 areas over the past day, the Defense Ministry said.

"Tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of battlegroups of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have hit an aircraft ammunition depot, as well as manpower and military hardware of the Ukrainian army in 107 areas," the ministry said.